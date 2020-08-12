1/1
Ralph Thomas Maraman Sr.
Ralph Thomas Maraman Sr.

Wetumpka - Ralph T. Maraman, Sr., 82, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Delmus and Eva Mae Maraman; son, Phil and granddaughter, Bethnye. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sandra Owen Maraman; his sons Rusty (Randy) Maraman and Chris (Donna) Maraman; grandchildren: Brittnee, Breanne, Barrett and Dylan; sisters: Sandra (Nap) Barranco, Susan Lumpkin; brother, Sam Maraman; sister-in-law Julia O. Grey.

Ralph dedicated more than 40 years of service to his country in the Alabama Air National Guard retiring as Lt. Colonel. After his retirement, he dedicated several years working at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School.

Due to COVID-19 a private family graveside service will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wetumpka Health and Rehab for their excellent care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, 5350 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL 36116 or to one's favorite charity.

To offer online condolences visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
3342150180
