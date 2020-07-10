1/1
Randall Jackson Tucker, 69, of Prattville, AL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Prattmont Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Reverend Tucker was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Reny Tucker; and brother, Steve Tucker. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Brooke Brassell Tucker; his pride and joy - two sons, Thomas Jackson Tucker (Lisa) who follows his calling in the ministry and Robert Brassell Tucker who carries on the farm legacy and two grandsons, Atticus Jackson Tucker, Owen Paul Tucker; sister, Susan Sessions (Robert); two nephews, Steven Sessions (Sheri), Matthew Sessions (Jessica); niece, Elizabeth Wilkinson (Ben); and numerous extended family members and friends. As a member of the "Preacher Boys" of the youth group at Highland Avenue Baptist Church, he entered the ministry as the youth director at Dalraida Baptist Church in Montgomery in 1969, then went on to pastor at Brewer Memorial Baptist Church in Cecil, AL; Indian Grave Baptist in Billingsley, AL; Mt. Pleasant Baptist in Georgiana, AL; River Falls Baptist in River Falls, AL; Sweet Water Baptist in Sweet Water, AL; and finally for the past 37 years at Prattmont Baptist in Prattville, AL. Brother Randy loved working and relaxing at his farm as a personal retreat, but most of all loved the Lord, his congregation, and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his honor, to the Prattmont Baptist Church building fund.






