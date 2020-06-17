Raphael Harris
Raphael Harris

Montgomery - Mr. Raphael Harris a resident of Montgomery, AL expired May 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Greenwood Cemetery.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
