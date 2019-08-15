Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Ray Randall (Randy) Roark


1947 - 2019
Ray Randall (Randy) Roark Obituary
Ray Randall (Randy) Roark

Montgomery - Ray Randall Roark, known as Randy, was born on September 1, 1947 and passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ray Willard Roark and Jane Pearson Roark. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Julia Adams Roark, and three children Callie Roark Barker and Craig Harris Barker, Ray Willard Roark II (Will) and Michelle Redditt Roark, Julia Roark Gillespie (J.P.) and Thomas Bradford Gillespie. He is also survived by four grandchildren Abigail Whitney Roark, Bradford Roark Gillespie, Thomas Finley Gillespie, and Ray Willard Roark III (Will).

Randy was a graduate of The University of Alabama and a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He lived and worked in Montgomery for over 40 years as a Commercial Real Estate Developer.

Family was his first and only love which drove him to be the man he was. His love and leadership were the foundation of the family. Randy was known for creating family adventures that made memories for a lifetime.

Randy was one of the pioneers to lead the historic redevelopment of downtown Montgomery. He took great pride in developing projects with his creative vision while ensuring the historic authenticity was preserved.

He loved spending time with his family, watching Alabama football, hunting, fishing, sailing, and cutting grass on his farm. He had a generous open heart and was loved by all.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel from 11:00 - 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Randy Roark to:

, . MACOA 115 E Jefferson St. Montgomery, AL 36104 (334) 263-0532. The Sunshine Family Center P.O. Box 5160 Montgomery, AL 36103-5160 (334) 206-2100.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
