Ray Watson
Montgomery - On Monday, March 4, 2019, Ray B. Watson, loving husband and father of Ray D. Watson and Scott W. Watson, passed away at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Watson. He worked for GM&O/ICG railroad before his retirement. A resident of Montgomery, AL since 1953, he and his family attended Trinity Baptist Church. He served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher most of that time. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. After retirement, he and his wife traveled most of the United States in their motor home. He was born July 23, 1923, and raised in Lawley area of Alabama. He was a veteran of the Army during WWII. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth, Gladys, Earlene, Edward, James, Sally and Tiny. He was blessed with two sons, Dan Watson (Terry) and Scott (Scotty) Watson (Tish), 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and many loving friends. A visitation for Mr. Watson will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with the funeral service held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019