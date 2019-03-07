Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
For more information about
Ray Watson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Watson


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray Watson Obituary
Ray Watson

Montgomery - On Monday, March 4, 2019, Ray B. Watson, loving husband and father of Ray D. Watson and Scott W. Watson, passed away at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Watson. He worked for GM&O/ICG railroad before his retirement. A resident of Montgomery, AL since 1953, he and his family attended Trinity Baptist Church. He served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher most of that time. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. After retirement, he and his wife traveled most of the United States in their motor home. He was born July 23, 1923, and raised in Lawley area of Alabama. He was a veteran of the Army during WWII. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth, Gladys, Earlene, Edward, James, Sally and Tiny. He was blessed with two sons, Dan Watson (Terry) and Scott (Scotty) Watson (Tish), 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and many loving friends. A visitation for Mr. Watson will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with the funeral service held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now