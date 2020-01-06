Resources
Raymond Allen Magnoli Sr.

Montgomery - A retired Air Force veteran and lifelong resident of Montgomery, Raymond Allen Magnoli Sr. passed away from natural causes on Jan 1, 2020. Married to Gladys Thornton Magnoli for 54 years prior to her death in 2005, Raymond was father to five sons and is survived by his wife Misty, sons Michael and Don; grand children Michelle, David, Raymond Jr., Mathew, Donald Sellers, Jennifer, Melissa, Richie Martin, Rachel Martin, Nicki Christian and 12 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery on 7 January at 2pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
