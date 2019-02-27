Services
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Clyde Thompson Sr.

Obituary Condolences

Raymond Clyde Thompson Sr. Obituary
Raymond Clyde Thompson, Sr

Prattville - Mr. Raymond Clyde Thompson, Sr. age 77 of Prattville, Alabama passed away at a local hospital on February 21, 2019. A funeral service was held at 1 PM Monday, February 25, 2019, from Brookside Funeral Home. A private burial followed. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Thompson is survived by his son Raymond (Stacey) Thompson, Jr; daughters Teresa (Jay) Ingram, Allen (Brian) Jordan; grandchildren Marie Jordan, Jamie Jordan, Katie (Michael) Carro, Jenna (Philip) Wolfe, Josh (Sara) Ingram, Nick (Jessica) Ingram, Nolan Ingram, a host of great-grandchildren and an adopted brother J.D. Brothers. Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Mary Ruth Thompson and wife Barbara Thompson.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Brookside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brookside Funeral Home
Download Now