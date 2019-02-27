|
|
Raymond Clyde Thompson, Sr
Prattville - Mr. Raymond Clyde Thompson, Sr. age 77 of Prattville, Alabama passed away at a local hospital on February 21, 2019. A funeral service was held at 1 PM Monday, February 25, 2019, from Brookside Funeral Home. A private burial followed. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Thompson is survived by his son Raymond (Stacey) Thompson, Jr; daughters Teresa (Jay) Ingram, Allen (Brian) Jordan; grandchildren Marie Jordan, Jamie Jordan, Katie (Michael) Carro, Jenna (Philip) Wolfe, Josh (Sara) Ingram, Nick (Jessica) Ingram, Nolan Ingram, a host of great-grandchildren and an adopted brother J.D. Brothers. Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Mary Ruth Thompson and wife Barbara Thompson.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019