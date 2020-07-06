Rebecca Ann Sampley
Decatur - Rebecca Ann Sampley, 84 of Decatur, AL passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was a member of Beltline Church of Christ. She worked for Dr. Ben Levi, Earl Rogers, James and Kathryn Mize and was a receptionist for Amridge University in Montgomery, AL.
Interment will take place a Burning Tree Cemetery following a private graveside. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Rideout's Brown Service Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Maphis Maynard; son, Phillip Garett Sampley; brothers, Thomas and Dalton Maynard.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Curtis Sampley; daughter, Angela Pitman (Gary); sister, Hattie Richards; grandson, Tyler Sampley and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Roger Moss, Nurses and staff of Decatur Morgan Hospital and Southern Care Hospice for all their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to Amridge University, 1200 Taylor Rd. Montgomery, AL or the charity of your choice
.