Montgomery - Agnes Rebecca Calhoun Barr passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Joel "Buren" Barr; her son, Timothy Barr; parents, Charlie & Sarah Calhoun; sister, Rita Jones; brother, Emmitt Smith; and brother-in-law, Randy Jones. Survivors include her son, Joel Barr, Jr.; grandchildren, Nathan McElvy, Corey Barr, Joshua Barr; siblings, Thomas Calhoun (Diane), Danny Calhoun (Wendy), Sandra Gibson (Clyde); sisters-in-law, Marie Vonfeldt (Larry), Regina Carroll (Carson); brothers-in-law, Morris Barr (Carolyn), Pat Barr; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Rebecca was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved flowers and was a member of the Rose Society. She enjoyed baking and was very artistic when making candies and decorating cakes. In her younger years, she was an excellent bowler and participated in the National Bowling Convention in Las Vegas. Visitation will begin at 9:15am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel with a service at 10:00am. Graveside Services for Rebecca and her sister Rita Jones, will be at 3:15pm at Ebenezer Cemetery, Hwy 223, Troy, Alabama.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
