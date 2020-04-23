|
|
Rebecca Lee Chancellor
Montgomery - passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born November 24, 1989 in Montgomery, Alabama where she lived most of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Taylor Anne (father Scott Foster); mother Rebecca Ashley Chancellor; father Lee Chancellor; brother Shelby Ward Chancellor; Sister Julia Anne Decker (Austin); 2 nephews, Jackson and Ellis Decker; maternal grandmother Betty Anne Ward; uncle Lewis Andrew Ward (Monica) several cousins and numerous friends including her lifelong friend Peyton Kelly Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Lewis Y. Ward and her paternal grandparents Gills and Julia Chancellor.
Rebecca will always be remembered as a loving mom and loyal friend. Her vibrant personality bright smile and passion for life will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens, Montgomery, AL. Time and date will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Montgomery Humane Society in loving memory of Rebecca Lee Chancellor.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020