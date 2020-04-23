Services
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Chancellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Lee Chancellor


1989 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Lee Chancellor Obituary
Rebecca Lee Chancellor

Montgomery - passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born November 24, 1989 in Montgomery, Alabama where she lived most of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Taylor Anne (father Scott Foster); mother Rebecca Ashley Chancellor; father Lee Chancellor; brother Shelby Ward Chancellor; Sister Julia Anne Decker (Austin); 2 nephews, Jackson and Ellis Decker; maternal grandmother Betty Anne Ward; uncle Lewis Andrew Ward (Monica) several cousins and numerous friends including her lifelong friend Peyton Kelly Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Lewis Y. Ward and her paternal grandparents Gills and Julia Chancellor.

Rebecca will always be remembered as a loving mom and loyal friend. Her vibrant personality bright smile and passion for life will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens, Montgomery, AL. Time and date will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Montgomery Humane Society in loving memory of Rebecca Lee Chancellor.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -