Rebecca Stephens Caldwell
Becky Caldwell passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 9, 2020. Becky was born on October 4, 1946 to Roley and Mildred Stephens in Pekin, Illinois.
She was a lifelong and faithful member of Aldersgate UMC, serving the Lord as a Sunday school teacher, president of the United Methodist Women, and church treasurer. Becky spent a career in the financial industry, working for Max Federal Credit Union, Executive Benefit System, and AmSouth Bank. She had a love of travel especially to Scotland where she lived for many of her childhood years and returned to later in life to pursue her passion for Scottish culture and talent for writing, sewing, and drawing.
Becky is survived by her husband of 45 years, James 'Eddie' Caldwell; sons, Steve Jones and Tyler Caldwell (Sara); grandchildren, Jordan Jones, Emily Jones, Boyd Caldwell, and Anne Caldwell; Sisters, Janet Wlodarczak (Patrick) and Sally Gardner (Bill); along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter Amy Jones Hilyer, and brother, Dr. Thomas Stephens.
Visitation will be from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Sunday, January 12th, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Monday, January 13th, at Aldersgate UMC, with a visitation at 9 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aldersgate Permanent Endowment Fund. Honorary pallbearers are the Berean Sunday School Class.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020