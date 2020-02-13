Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reece Adderhold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reece Adderhold


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reece Adderhold Obituary
Reece Adderhold

Deatsville - Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Nealy (Reece) Adderhold, 80 years old, of Deatsville, passed away on February 12, 2020 at home. Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. Funeral services will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Reece was born in Savannah Georgia, to Neal and Mozelle Adderhold on September 24, 1939. He was a graduate of Piedmont High school and Georgia Military Academy. He worked as an Aviation Officer for the Alabama Army National Guard for 28 1/2 years. He was a member of Frazer United Methodist Church, the Prison Ministry program, and the National Skeet Shooting Association. Reece is preceded in death by his father and mother, Neal and Mozelle Adderhold, and his daughter Sherry Lynn Adderhold and his beloved pet, Skeeter. Reece is survived by his wife, Bettie; son, Barry Adderhold (Donna); daughters, Recie Puckett, Angie Greer (Chris) and step daughter, Terry Bankston (Charles). Reece was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Ashley Adderhold (Pagni), Dylan Sallas, Donovan Burbage, Reece Burbage, Harley Puckett and 1 Great Granddaughter Blakelyn Burbage, best friend, Elizabeth Sellers and his puppie, Sweetie. The family of Reece wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Prattville Baptist Hospital and to Brandy Romero of Kindred Hospice and family friend, Cathy Pratt.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reece's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -