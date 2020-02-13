|
Reece Adderhold
Deatsville - Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Nealy (Reece) Adderhold, 80 years old, of Deatsville, passed away on February 12, 2020 at home. Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. Funeral services will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Reece was born in Savannah Georgia, to Neal and Mozelle Adderhold on September 24, 1939. He was a graduate of Piedmont High school and Georgia Military Academy. He worked as an Aviation Officer for the Alabama Army National Guard for 28 1/2 years. He was a member of Frazer United Methodist Church, the Prison Ministry program, and the National Skeet Shooting Association. Reece is preceded in death by his father and mother, Neal and Mozelle Adderhold, and his daughter Sherry Lynn Adderhold and his beloved pet, Skeeter. Reece is survived by his wife, Bettie; son, Barry Adderhold (Donna); daughters, Recie Puckett, Angie Greer (Chris) and step daughter, Terry Bankston (Charles). Reece was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Ashley Adderhold (Pagni), Dylan Sallas, Donovan Burbage, Reece Burbage, Harley Puckett and 1 Great Granddaughter Blakelyn Burbage, best friend, Elizabeth Sellers and his puppie, Sweetie. The family of Reece wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Prattville Baptist Hospital and to Brandy Romero of Kindred Hospice and family friend, Cathy Pratt.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020