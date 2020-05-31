Reese H. Bricken
Reese H. Bricken

Montgomery - Reese Hutchison Bricken, 96, passed away May 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by Anne Rouse Bricken (first wife), Lucy Margaret Thompson Bricken (second wife); James Rouse Bricken (son). He is survived by his children, Reese H. Bricken Jr. (Sandy), Louise Bricken Davis; grandchildren, Lauren Bricken Tomlin, Ben Bricken, Dillon Davis, Brooks Davis; stepchildren, Sally Thompson Breedlove (Steve), Eddie Thompson (Karen), Irby Thompson (Anne), Bobby Thompson; step grandchildren, Kent Breedlove (Melissa), Steve Breedlove (Courtney), Ellen Breedlove Hopkins(Tony), Mille Breedlove Dasher(James), Thomas Breedlove (Kate) George Edward Thompson, Scott Bierman (Becca), Seth Bierman (Stephanie) Irby Thompson Jr.(Katie), Lucy Thompson Israel (Whitt), Wille Thompson(Silvia), Peter Thompson(Haley), Anne Caroline Thompson Hill (Holmes).Austin Thompson (Anna Beth). Reese was born Montgomery, graduated from Auburn University, served his country in the Air Force as Lt. Colonel, General Manager of Rouse Motors-a family business, faithfully married 52 years to Anne Rouse serving as her full time nurse/care giver for her last 20 years due to Anne's severe MS, faithfully married 16 years to Sunshine Thompson; loyal father and wise counselor to his 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 4 stepchildren, and 12 step grandchildren, served Trinity Presbyterian church as an Elder. Throughout his life loved and followed Jesus Christ, passing away from of Covid-19, is now more alive than ever because he is with Jesus Christ who said "He who believes in me will never die." (John 11:25-26), is now free of pain and sickness and is constantly smiling because he is with Jesus in his true home and with those he loved and is awaiting the arrival of those alive now whom he loved who will join him because they have trusted in and are loyal followers of Jesus Christ. Reese will be buried on June 2 at Greenwood Cemetery but no graveside funeral services are planned due to Covid-19. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian church in the future when Covid-19 restrictions are not in place.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
