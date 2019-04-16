Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
For more information about
Regina Mayton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
305 S. Perry Street
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Mayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Ann Rigsby Mayton


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Regina Ann Rigsby Mayton Obituary
Regina Ann Rigsby Mayton

Montgomery - Regina Ann Rigsby Mayton, 82, of Montgomery, AL, joined her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary Katherine Rigsby and her first husband Frank Alvin Matthews. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bruce Jeffrey Mayton; her two daughters, Kathy Hall (Bob) and Regie Ragland (Lee); five grandchildren, Parker Hall (Molly), Andrew Hall (Mary Austin), Rachel Wolnski (Joseph), Sara Zendejas (Aaron), Katie Sinsheimer (Chris), six great grandchildren, Anders and Rigsby Wolnski, Ellis and Mayton Hall, Felix Zendejas, and Lucy Sinsheimer.

Regina graduated from Sidney Lanier High School, Huntingdon College, and University of Denver. She retired from Air University Library after 30 years. She was an active member of WMU and Steppingstone Fellowship Class at FBC.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 305 S. Perry Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Mayton will begin at 11:00 AM.

The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to FBC - Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now