Regina Ann Rigsby Mayton
Montgomery - Regina Ann Rigsby Mayton, 82, of Montgomery, AL, joined her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary Katherine Rigsby and her first husband Frank Alvin Matthews. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bruce Jeffrey Mayton; her two daughters, Kathy Hall (Bob) and Regie Ragland (Lee); five grandchildren, Parker Hall (Molly), Andrew Hall (Mary Austin), Rachel Wolnski (Joseph), Sara Zendejas (Aaron), Katie Sinsheimer (Chris), six great grandchildren, Anders and Rigsby Wolnski, Ellis and Mayton Hall, Felix Zendejas, and Lucy Sinsheimer.
Regina graduated from Sidney Lanier High School, Huntingdon College, and University of Denver. She retired from Air University Library after 30 years. She was an active member of WMU and Steppingstone Fellowship Class at FBC.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 305 S. Perry Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Mayton will begin at 11:00 AM.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to FBC - Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2019