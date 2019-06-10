Services
Reginald Lee Henry, age 90, of Mckenzie, Alabama passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019. Reginald was born October 17, 1928 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Lela Arcadia Henry and Leo Gertis Henry. Reginald is survived by; daughter Connie Rose (Alexander); daughter Karen Odom(Dennis). He leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren to cherish his memory. Reginald was preceded in death by his wife Berlene Henry; son Donnie R. Henry; father Leo Gertis Henry and mother Lela Henry. Mr. Henry worked as a switch operator with the railroad industry for many years. A member of the Railroad Union, he loved trains and John Wayne westerns.
