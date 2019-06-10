|
Reginald Henry
Mckenzie - Reginald Lee Henry, age 90, of Mckenzie, Alabama passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019. Reginald was born October 17, 1928 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Lela Arcadia Henry and Leo Gertis Henry. Reginald is survived by; daughter Connie Rose (Alexander); daughter Karen Odom(Dennis). He leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren to cherish his memory. Reginald was preceded in death by his wife Berlene Henry; son Donnie R. Henry; father Leo Gertis Henry and mother Lela Henry. Mr. Henry worked as a switch operator with the railroad industry for many years. A member of the Railroad Union, he loved trains and John Wayne westerns. He will be missed by his family and friends. A visitation for Reginald will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36109, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 PM. A committal in Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens will follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WhiteChapel-GreenwoodFH.com for the Henry family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 10, 2019