Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
Montgomery - Mr. Renwick Waiters, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00PM from Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church, Dr. Willie McClung, Officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:30PM from Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. Mr. Waiters will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 28, 2019
