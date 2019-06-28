|
Renwick Waiters
Montgomery - Mr. Renwick Waiters, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00PM from Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church, Dr. Willie McClung, Officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:30PM from Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. Mr. Waiters will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 28, 2019