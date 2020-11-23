Rep. Alvin A. Holmes
Montgomery - HOLMES, Rep. Alvin A., in loving memory, former State Representative, passed away on November 21, 2020. A lifetime Montgomery resident, he was the last of eleven siblings born to the late John H. Holmes and Willie Ann Holmes. Graveside and burial service will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Courtney Meadows officiating. The staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The family request no flowers. Contributions may be made to Hutchinson Street Missionary Baptist Church or to your favorite charity
