Rep. Alvin Holmes will always be remembered by the people of Alabama for his great service to us. We could count on him to speak up about any injustices that he was aware of. He was a great help at passing many important and needed bills for the betterment of the city and state. His voice has been missed and will continue to be missed. I extend my sincere sympathy to his family and his friends. May God comfort and strengthen you all in your time of loss. "Well done my good and faithful servant."

Min. Tonia Z. Garrison