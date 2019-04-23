Services
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
Montgomery - CHAPMAN, Retired Lt. Col John, USAF, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Neil Epler officiating. Burial will be at Pine View Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Mr. Chapman was a member of the United States Air Force serving both as an active duty pilot and in the Air Force Reserves. He held many Civil Service assignments in a variety of locations including Andrews Air Force Base and the Pentagon. In 1991, he retired from Active Duty and relocated to Montgomery. He is survived by many and much loved family members; his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Chapman; children Debbie and Scott LeCroy, Sonya and Ron Busby, David and Delynn Chapman, Janet and Roger Davidson, Jane and Louis Cannon, Betsy and Johnny McBride, Robert and Wedi Gregory; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. John left a loving community of friends too numerous to name. The family request any memorial donations to be made to Frazier United Methodist Church, 600 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, Alabama 36117. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2019
