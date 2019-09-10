Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evangel Church
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Evangel Church
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Rex Allen Martin

Rex Allen Martin Obituary
Rex Allen Martin

Montgomery - Rex Allen Martin, 73, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Rex was born November 23, 1945, in Santa Monica, California to the late Robert and Mary Martin. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Rex was married to the love of his life, Becky, for almost 48 years.

He was a member of Evangel Church where he was an active member in the MAPS Team and a Church Board Member. Rex retired from the Revenue Department of the State of Alabama after 38 years.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Martin; his twin daughters Kimberly Martin and Melisa Martin; daughter-in-law Rea Martin; grandchildren Rebecca, Chelsea, Brandon, and Jaden; his great-grandchildren T.J. and Emilee; his sisters Carol (Don) Martin and Janice (Norm) Molletti; his brothers Glenn (Mary Nell) Martin and Greg (Kathy) Martin; as well as various other loved family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sons John Martin and Carl Martin.

Rex was always a giving and loving man who was always helping others. He has donated his body for science research at UAB. His wish and our prayer is that his gift will help others find healing.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Evangel Church in Montgomery, Alabama at 2:00 p.m. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Evangel Church MAPS Team in honor of Rex.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2019
