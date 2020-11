Ricardo Renard HoganMontgomery - Mr. Ricardo Renard Hogan, a resident of Montgomery, AL, transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home on Monday, November 16, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Nell P. Hogan, brother, Cedric (Audrey) Hogan, and sister, Kimberly Hogan. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. There will be a public viewing Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9 am - 8 pm at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence, AL. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL at 11 am.