Richard Dorsey Bland
Prattville - Richard Dorsey Bland, age 69, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Prattville Memory Gardens.
Mr. Bland was preceded in death by his parents, Welborn and Mary Bland. He is survived by his two daughters, Ricketta Wilson (William) and Lauren Bland; brother, Steve Bland (Sheila); one grandchild, Matthew Wilson; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Due to the coronavirus, attendance for the graveside service will be limited to family only, or any more than 10 people must remain in their vehicle.
To express online condolences please visit prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020