Richard Douglas McBride
Montgomery - Richard Douglas (Doug) McBride, Oct. 11, 1930- July 17, 2019, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, he lived and worked in Montgomery, AI. until retirement and moved to Trussville to be near his growing family. Doug graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1948, then from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) in 1952 earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. That same year, he married his high school sweetheart, Bobbie Hyde, and entered the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he started a dairy business as owner and manager of his dairy farm. Doug loved the outdoors, Auburn's football and basketball, the Atlanta Braves, Dove and Quail Shoots and First Baptist Church "fast-pitch" softball where he played and later coached. Also, he served as a referee for high school and Junior college football and basketball games.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Sarah McBride, Sr.; sister-Helen M. Lawrence; two brothers, William "Bill Jr." and Raymond McBride.
Richard "Doug" McBride is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Hyde McBride of 67 years; daughters, Susan M. Marlow; Paige M. Manning (Gene); Amy M. Bowden (Cecil). Grandchildren: Gray M. Norris (Justin) Jackson, Mason, Meghan; Mallory Marlow (baby Norah); Courtney M. Stodghill (Brad) Malen and Harper; Haley B. Smith (Zac) Sawyer, Levi, Esther, and Shepherd; Kristen B. Campbell (Jon) Samuel and Rosemary. Also, a host of many wonderful nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel, from 1:00pm-2:00pm, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family is grateful for the loving care shown by St. Vincent Hospital Hospice nurses and aides; our gracious love of sitters Johnny and Senequa. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the @ .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 21, 2019