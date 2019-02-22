|
Richard E. Spivey
Montgomery - Richard E. Spivey, age 73 of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born to the late Fletcher and Lucille Spivey. He is preceded in death by his parents, his five siblings and the mother of his children, Susanne Elizabeth Spivey. Richard is survived by his wife, Betty Spivey; his three children, Kelli Jo Wilson (Chris), Drake Spivey (Laura), and Jennifer Murray (Ernest); his two stepsons, Jeff Bowden (Jeanine) and Phillip Bowden (Greg); his ten grandchildren, Danny Wilson (Morgan), Brittni Moore (Aaron), Tyler Spivey (Haley), Kyle Murray, Ryan Bowden, Lauren Bowden, Christopher Bowden, Tekla Borski, Bodie Borski, and Colton Borski; his three great grandchildren; and his three sisters, Ann Howard, Edna Flowers, and Jean McCarthy.
Richard proudly served in the United States Navy for six years. He then began his career with Bell South and retired after 33 years of service. During his lifetime, he began and owned several businesses demonstrating a strong work ethic to his family. Richard enjoyed riding his Kubota tractor, watching the Weather Channel, and enjoying his family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery with a graveside service at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019