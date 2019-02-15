Services
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Cain's Chapel United Methodist Church
Holtville , AL
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Cain's Chapel United Methodist Church
Holtville , AL
Richard Earl Dennis Sr. Obituary
Richard Earl

Dennis Sr.

Lightwood Community - Richard Earl Dennis, Sr., a resident of the Lightwood Community, passed away February 13, 2019. Mr. Dennis was born on September 1, 1942, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Hardie and Lois Dennis. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan Dennis, and his 3 children, Richard Dennis, Jr. (Leslie), Stephen Dennis (Lisa), and Leslie Caylor; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Allen Dennis (Mary), and sister, Martha Dennis. The family will receive friends for visitation at Cain's Chapel United Methodist Church in Holtville on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2:30 - 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Cain's Chapel Debt Reduction fund or the University of Alabama Karla Rogers Quinn Alumni Scholarship. Online Guest Book available at www. gassettfuneralhome .net.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
