Mr. Richard Earl Howard
Mr. Richard Earl Howard age 56 a resident of Autaugaville, AL passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11am from United Christian Church, Prattville, AL with Rev. Thaylee Dickerson, Pastor officiating. Burial to follow at Walter Jones Cemetery, Autaugaville, AL.
Davis Funeral Home, LLC Directing.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.