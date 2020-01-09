|
Richard Madre, 74, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held on Sunday at Prattville Memorial from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Mr. Dorsey was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Natalia Dorsey; his parents, Richard and Ann Dorsey; and father-in-law, Charles Gentry. He is survived by his son, Taylor Dorsey; mother-in-law, Charlotte Gentry; two sisters-in-law, Kinley Mangum (George), Christie Heaton (Case); brother-in-law, Michael Holmes (Amanda); five nieces, Miriam and Mercy Mangum, Charlee and Anna Holmes, and Isabelle Heaton; two nephews, Christian Bargeron, Liam Holmes; his longtime friend, JoAnne Perry; and extended family members and many friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020