Richard Mobley
Mobley, Richard Randolph, 71 of Wetumpka, Al. passed away at home on March 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, William C. Mobley and Willa Mae Springer Mobley of Fayette, Al. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jane Pugh Mobley and his brothers, Trent (Teresa) Mobley of Fayette, Al. and Rex (Shirley) Mobley of Rienzi, MS. Also surviving him is his precious daughter, Shannon Mobley (Brett) Ballard of Greenwood Springs, MS and his step sons Scott (Tabitha) Owens of Pine Level, Al., Lex Owens and Lee (Christy) Thompson both of Matthews, Al. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Carl Ballard, Krissa Mae (Mason) Davis, Chase Ballard, Chanse Ballard, Josey Owens, Wyatt (Jordan) Owens, Avery Owens, Alex Owens, Owen Thompson and Sarah Katherine Thompson. His great granddaughter is Mary Katherine Davis.
Randy was born on Oct 2, 2948 in Tuscaloosa, AL. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1967 and from Harding University in 1970. Even though his degree was in business, since early childhood his heart was in law enforcement. Upon graduating he began his career by becoming an officer in the Fayette Police Department. From there he became an investigator for the District Attorney's Office. That led to his becoming an agent for the ABC Board after which he served as an investigator for the Alabama Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Unit. He finished his career in 1998 by retiring as a State Trooper in the Executive Security Unit. After retirement he policed part time at Troy State University in Montgomery.
Randy's favorite activates after retirement were woodworking, gunsmithing and rambling the woods at his farm on his mule. His most favorite thing was hugging on grandkids and regaling them with stories of his law enforcement exploits. He never lacked for something entertaining to say. We will tell his stories for many years to come.
A Visitation will be held March 10th at 2:00 pm at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 pm with Mr. Mobley's brother Trent Mobley, officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Carl Ballard, Chase Ballard, Chanse Ballard, Mason Davis, Wyatt Owens, and Daniel Phillips
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020