Services
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Robinson Springs United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson Springs United Methodist Church
Richard Osborne Payson Sr.

Richard Osborne Payson Sr. Obituary
Richard Osborne Payson, Sr.

Deatsville - Mr. Richard Osborne "Dick" Payson, Sr. age 84, a resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Robinson Springs United Methodist Church with Father Mark Waldo and Rev. Janet Krantz officiating. The interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Please visit [email protected] for completed obituary.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 22, 2019
