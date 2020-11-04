Richard "Buster" RamboMontgomery - Richard "Buster" Lineal Rambo, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Montgomery on November 1, 2020.Born in Montgomery in 1928, Buster sold newspapers as a child. At age 15, he began working at the L&N Railroad on the extra board. He was promoted to clerk after taking a night course in typing. Buster helped organize the first credit union for railroad employees and proudly held book #1. After 41 years, he retired as Station Master. In 1985, Buster opened a trophy shop, Richards of Montgomery, and continued the business through June 2020. He enjoyed chatting with customers and taking care of his shop cats.A sports enthusiast, Buster played football and baseball at Old Kiwanis Park. He also coached Bellingrath Little League and helped establish the American Legion baseball complex on Narrow Lane Road. Buster had many interests over the years, including HO model trains, raising cattle, Alabama Football, and playing dominoes with his wife, Vivian. He loved eating Chris' Hotdogs, anything butterscotch, and oyster stew. Buster will be remembered for his witty sayings, sense of humor, and work ethic. He was a loving, faithful husband and father. A dedicated Christian and active member of Cloverdale Baptist Church, he served as a deacon, finance chairman and church administrator. He had a heart for preschool ministry and was especially proud of the Cloverdale Preschool Academy, which he helped develop and to become successful.Buster was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Jones Rambo and Marietta Birdsong Rambo; and his sister, Eunice Rambo Belleville. He is survived by his wife of seventy-four years, Vivian Garner Rambo; his children, Paul Lineal Rambo (Brenda) of Montgomery, Gwendolyn Rambo Keene (Hale) of Montgomery, and Joe Richard Rambo (Elisa) of Fairhope; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Cloverdale Church in Montgomery, with B.R. Johnson officiating. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Michael Keene, Cory Rambo, Jay Miller, Justin Aday, Don Garner, David Weston.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cloverdale Baptist Church or Cloverdale Preschool Academy.