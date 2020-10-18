Richard Stowers
Montgomery - Mr. Richard Ward Stowers, 83, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City, AL. At the time of his death, he resided at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, AL, but prior to that was a longtime resident of Montgomery, AL. He was born on October 15, 1936 in Rainbow Valley, AZ, son of the late Luther Hudson Stowers and the late Nettie Mae Phelps Stowers.
At eighteen years of age, Richard proudly joined the United States Air Force. After retiring from the military, he continued his job in the civil service for a combined 40 years of service. While as a husband and father to children who soon would be leaving the family nest, he decided to complete his college education, graduating from Troy State University. Dad loved "tinkering" and working with his hands, and really enjoyed his computers and technology. Community service was an important part of his life, giving many years of care to Highland Avenue Baptist Church.
On October 18, 1958 he married Audrey Jean Ollenbittle of North Tonawanda, NY. They raised three children together, son Richard "Rick" Ward Stowers, Jr. (Melanie) of Tallahassee FL, son Bruce Alan Stowers (Cheryl) of Birmingham AL, and daughter Tracee Ann Stowers Tilley (Dwayne) of Montgomery AL.
PawPaw and Grandpa to grandchildren Christian, Lauren, Ashlee, Bradley, Caitlyn, Luke, Dawson, and Rivers. PawPaw to great-grandsons Trace, and Ryder.
He is survived by his brothers Harold Stowers (Betty, aka. BJ) of California, Douglas Stowers (Carmen) of Washington, and Arthur Stowers of Texas. Preceding him in death are siblings Lyndell Stowers Blasingame and Thomas Stowers. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends. He was blessed with wonderful people in his life.
Dad came to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior while attending Highland Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL. It was there he and his wife were baptized together as new believers. We are at peace knowing he is in God's hands. As dad always said, "Love You More", and we will miss you until we see you again.
Thank you to all who have lifted endless prayers, visited, sent cards and who were our friends during this time. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Administration and loving Staff of Bill Nichols State Veterans Home for their unending support, friendship, and love. Dad's life there was made as enjoyable as possible because of your care. This gratitude is also extended to the vast medical community who give selflessly to care for those in need. Our prayer is that each of you are blessed far beyond your blessings to us.
A dear friend of the family, Mrs. Susan Durden who's love for the elderly was a true mission always reminded us of the great lesson taught in Leviticus 19:32, "Rise in the presence of the aged, show respect for the elderly and revere your God. I am the Lord." We will always live to honor this sweet verse.
Funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel located at 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with entombment immediately afterwards at Azalea Mausoleum. Dear friend Pastor Billy Duncan will be officiating. We are asking all to respect others by wearing a mask while in attendance, thank you.
To view a virtual livestream of the Celebration of Life Funeral please go to Leak-Memory Chapel on Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
. We invite you to share a memory or message and view family guestbook at www.dignitymemorial.com