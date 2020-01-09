Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Rick Love

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Rick Love Obituary
Dr. Rick Love

Montgomery - Dr. Rick Love, 64, passed away on January 7, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Shirley Love. He leaves behind his loving wife Candace and two children Gannon and Kirsten and his sister BJ.

Visitation and Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Friday, January 10, at 11:00 and 12:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Stegall Seminary Foundation and the Departments of Head and Neck Surgery and Otolaryngology at the University of Oklahoma and UAB.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -