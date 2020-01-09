|
|
Dr. Rick Love
Montgomery - Dr. Rick Love, 64, passed away on January 7, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Shirley Love. He leaves behind his loving wife Candace and two children Gannon and Kirsten and his sister BJ.
Visitation and Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Friday, January 10, at 11:00 and 12:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Stegall Seminary Foundation and the Departments of Head and Neck Surgery and Otolaryngology at the University of Oklahoma and UAB.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020