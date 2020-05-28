Robert "Bob" BollingMr. Robert "Bob" Bolling a resident of Montgomery, AL expired May 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Forest Hills Cemetery.As a result of his generous spirit and pleasant personality, he was loved by many. Bob was a faithful servant of Jehovah God, dearly loved Jehovah and his Christian sisters and brothers. His Christian life was as beautiful as the garden that he loved so well, and his influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind his three-loving sons by his first wife, his beloved wife, Ruby L. Bolling and his seven step-children. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his siblings of two sisters and four brothers and a host of devoted grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.