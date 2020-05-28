Robert "Bob" Bolling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Bolling

Mr. Robert "Bob" Bolling a resident of Montgomery, AL expired May 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Forest Hills Cemetery.

As a result of his generous spirit and pleasant personality, he was loved by many. Bob was a faithful servant of Jehovah God, dearly loved Jehovah and his Christian sisters and brothers. His Christian life was as beautiful as the garden that he loved so well, and his influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind his three-loving sons by his first wife, his beloved wife, Ruby L. Bolling and his seven step-children. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his siblings of two sisters and four brothers and a host of devoted grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 27, 2020
My Sympathy and my prayers to the family
Mikell Barnett
May 27, 2020
Bob was God's gift to us. He was a loving cousin with a caring spirit filled with adventure and curiosity about life and living. It is heartbreaking saying goodbye to my dear cousin. To his siblings, remember the words of Isaiah 40:31- "but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."
I pray that our Lord and Savior will comfort you with loving memories of Bob and give you courage to face the days ahead.
Rosie Robinson
May 25, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Mr. Robert Bolling. May his legacy of love of family and friends bring happy memories, in years to come. We share the grief that engulfs his surviving family members, including our friends, Mary, Josephine and others.
Charlie Varner, Jr.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved