1/
Robert "Bob" Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Brown

Elmore - Mr. Robert "Bob" Brown age 80, a resident of Elmore, AL passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Brookside Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gary Jackson officiating. The interment will follow with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at Brookside Funeral Home. Please go to brooksidefuneralhomeal.com for complete obituary. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brookside Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved