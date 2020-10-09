Robert "Bob" Brown
Elmore - Mr. Robert "Bob" Brown age 80, a resident of Elmore, AL passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Brookside Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gary Jackson officiating. The interment will follow with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at Brookside Funeral Home. Please go to brooksidefuneralhomeal.com
for complete obituary. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.