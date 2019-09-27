|
Robert Charles Neibling
Daphne - Robert Charles Neibling age 85, departed this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Daphne, Alabama. Born June 10, 1934 in Horton, Kansas, he was the son of Glenn Homer and Harriet Lucille (Hubbart) Neibling. Upon graduating from Seaman High School in Topeka, Kansas in 1952, Bob enrolled in Washburn University and was affiliated with the Alpha Delta fraternity. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a minor in history. Following college, Bob embarked on a career in federal civil service with the United States Air Force. On August 13, 1960, he married Dianne Word in Mobile, Alabama and they enjoyed 57 years of life together. In 1963, Bob was accepted for a position in the Pentagon. He was assigned to a special project to design and deploy standard computer systems at 146 Air Force bases world-wide. Subsequently, Bob was promoted to a position of Deputy Director which involved directing the development of numerous other automated systems in support of the Air Force mission. During his thirty-two year career, Bob was honored as the recipient of the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal and the Outstanding Civilian Career Service medal. Following retirement in 1989, the Neiblings relocated from Montgomery, Alabama to Gulf Shores where Bob became an active volunteer in two local civic groups chartered to preserve and enhance the quality of our natural and historic heritage. He was a founder and officer in the Little Lagoon Preservation Society and in the Defenders of Fort Morgan. Bob's leisure activities in retirement included fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, wilderness hiking and traveling. Traveling highlights included visiting the seven villages in Germany where Bob's ancestors lived before immigrating in 1752 and touring the National Parks in the United States. Throughout his adult life, Bob was an avid genealogist. In the course of his research he authored several books and eleven genealogical research papers, which he shared freely with others. Two of his research papers were selected for publication in nationally circulated periodicals. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Lynn in 1986, age 25; his loving wife of 57 years, Dianne Loretta Word; his sister, Elizabeth Fawl; and nephews, Michael S. Fawl, Michael A. Fawl and Hunter Fawl. He is survived by nephews, Robert Christopher Fawl, Shawn Patrick Fawl and Keinn Fawl, all of the Phoenix area. A special appreciation is extended to cousins, William H. Harrison III, and Nancy Langmaid for their continuous support and assistance. A graveside service will be held Friday, September, 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Pine Rest Cemetery in Foley, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the s project, the St. Jude's Children Hospital, or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019