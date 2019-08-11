Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home
Pulaski, TN
Robert Clayton Holt


1931 - 2019
Robert Clayton Holt Obituary
Robert Clayton Holt

Montgomery - Mr. Robert Clayton Holt, age 88 passed away August 8, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. He was a born in Giles County, Tennessee on June 23, 1931 to Elba Lee and Alda Naomi Edwards Holt. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Boy Scouts of America.

He is preceded in death by his brother, W.E. Holt, and his sisters, Evelene Young and Elise Wakefield.

Survivors include his wife, Mary A. Holt of Montgomery, AL, his son Bobby Holt of Pintlala, AL, his daughter, Glenda Slauson and husband Gary of Montgomery, AL, his sisters Betty Hopkins and husband Meade of Pulaski and Judy Coble and husband Ray of Meridianville, AL, his grandchildren, Angela Gillespie of Pulaski, Clayton Holt of Montgomery, AL, Beth Slauson of Montgomery, AL, Molly Myers of Pensacola, FL, and Kerra Atkins of Montgomery, AL, and his great grandchildren, Hunter Gillespie, Lauren Gillespie, McKenzie Atkins, Rowan Slauson, and Madalyn Myers.

Visitation with the family will be held from 12 noon until Funeral Service time at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Minor Hill Cemetery Fund, C/O Minor Hill City Hall, P.O. box 69, Minor Hill, TN 38473, or the Giles County Honor Guard, P.O. box 321, Pulaski, TN 38478

Carr & Erwin Funeral Home

Pulaski, Tennessee

931-363-1533
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 11, 2019
