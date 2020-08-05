Robert Clinton Johnson
Robert Clinton Johnson passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 1st, 2020.
Robert, better known as Bob, was born at Bowdon, GA on March 27th, 1927. As a man of faith, family, and many friends, he led a happy and productive life. Bob moved to Montgomery, AL as a child. Growing up, he developed a love of hunting and fishing, passions that would remain with him the rest of life.
He went to Marion Military Institute for most of High School and then attended and graduated from Huntingdon College. While at Huntingdon, he took a two-year exchange program at the University of Mexico, where he became fluent in Spanish. Before going to Huntingdon, he proudly served his country in the US Army for two years in WWII. He was a sergeant stationed in Wurzburg, Germany assigned to military criminal justice.
Later, Bob became a successful businessman. He took over the family business, Johnson Beauty Supply, started by his parents in the 1930s. He sold it in 2006. He then spent most of his time in retirement at his lake home on Lake Martin, AL. The lake was also one of his true pleasures in life.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Jerome Johnson, and his son, Kevin Paul Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Karin Johnson-Breckinridge, and her husband, Flint. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Taylor Spratlin, and her husband, Austin; his daughter-in-law Debbie Granger Johnson and grandchildren by Debbie and Kevin, William and Hunter Johnson; and his step-grandson, Hunter P. Breckinridge.
The family asks that if you wish to make a donation, please do so to the Tuscaloosa VA Volunteer Fund in his name, or any charity of choice
.