Robert Dade OrangeMontgomery - Robert D. Orange, 63, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 3:30PM at Greenwood Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Leak Memory Chapel's Facebook page. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Michael Orange; and mother, Ina Goodman Orange. He is survived by three daughters, Corrie Simpler (Craig), Rissa Cloud, Allyson Orange; three brothers; and four grandchildren, Landyn and Nick Cloud and Alex and Marley Simpler; in addition to many nieces and nephews. Robert was a loving and doting father and grandfather, Alabama fan and an avid stamp collector. He had a caring heart, and loved making gift baskets for those in need during Christmas. He loved taking big bags of oranges to restaurants, telling them "have an orange from Mr. Orange". In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Care Hospice in memory of Robert Dade Orange.