Robert Davis
Montgomery - Robert Earl Davis, 65, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2109. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Teresa Rolling Davis; daughter, Michelle Davis Harrington (Warren); son, David Davis; grandchildren, Meagan Davis, Erica Carver, Aidan Davis, Lillian Davis; and great grandchild, Raegan McCray; as well as two brothers and one sister. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, four brothers, and two sisters. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 1:00 pm-2:30 pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a Graveside Service to follow at Greenwood Cemetery at 2:30 pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019