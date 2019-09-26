Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Davis Obituary
Robert Davis

Montgomery - Robert Earl Davis, 65, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2109. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Teresa Rolling Davis; daughter, Michelle Davis Harrington (Warren); son, David Davis; grandchildren, Meagan Davis, Erica Carver, Aidan Davis, Lillian Davis; and great grandchild, Raegan McCray; as well as two brothers and one sister. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, four brothers, and two sisters. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 1:00 pm-2:30 pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a Graveside Service to follow at Greenwood Cemetery at 2:30 pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now