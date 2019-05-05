Services
Alabama Heritage Cemetery
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Alabama Heritage Cemetery
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Alabama Heritage Cemetery
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Robert Dean Phaturos Sr.

Montgomery - Robert Dean Phaturos, Sr. of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Scott Phaturos; his daughter, Deanne Phaturos Jeames; his parents, John Thomas and Laurette Waller Phaturos; his brother, John Thomas Phaturos, Jr.; his step sister, Carmen Foil and his daughter-in-law, Jessica Phaturos. Robert is survived by his son, Robert Dean Phaturos, Jr.; his son-in-law Sheldon Jeames; and his brother, Gary L. Phaturos (Carol). Robert had a passion for photography and turned his passion into his career. He retired from the State of Alabama after many years. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 1:30 PM. A Celebration of Robert's Life will immediately follow at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Robert's honor to Alabama Lupus Foundation, Covenant Presbyterian Church, or to . To leave online condolences please visit www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com.
