Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert E. "Pete" Knight Obituary
Robert E. "Pete" Knight

Prattville - Knight, Robert E. "Pete", 83, resident of Prattville passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Randy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Knight; two sisters, Muriel Ingram and Alma "Pert" Hurst; one brother, Charles "Sonny" Knight and one granddaughter, Kirsty Little. He is survived by his two daughters, Deborah (Mike) Little and Terri (Jed) Ingram; one granddaughter, Jessica (William) Mangum; one sister, Twilah Hand; one brother-in-law, Ben Hurst; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019
