Robert (Bob) Eugene AdamsRobert (Bob) Eugene Adams, 91, passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2020. He was born in Waterloo, IA, the youngest of two boys to Sidney Frank Adams and Nealie Marie Gordon.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Juliette Cope Adams, brother Sidney Gordon Adams, and his parents. He is survived by three children: Kathryn (Bob) Wood of Jonesboro, GA, Marie (Steve) Fussell of Montgomery, Rob (Connie) Adams of Union Springs, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Visitation will be held at Midway Baptist Church in Midway on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 9am-10:30am followed by graveside service at 11am in Midway Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Midway Cemetery Association c/o Rob Adams, 678 Hwy 51N, Union Springs, AL 36089.