Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Alabama Heritage Cemetery
Robert F. Carlisle Jr. Obituary
Robert F. Carlisle Jr.

Montgomery - Robert F. Carlisle Jr, 88, of Montgomery, passed away June 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Dean Carlisle. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela C. Kissee (Dale) of Chugiak, AK and Susan C. Taft (Rick) of Montgomery, Al; grandchildren, Zachary R. Kissee (Rebecca), Adam R. Taft (Amber), Ally V. Taft, Justin D. Kissee and Shannon C. Taft; great grandchildren, Kenzie Evans, Van Taft, Micah Taft, Charlotte Taft and Cora Kissee. Robert was great husband, wonderful father and a good friend. He was a member of the USAF and retired as a Tech Sargent. In his spare time he spent time on his hobbies, guns, stamps, computer and current affairs. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Alabama Heritage Cemetery at 10:00 AM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 7, 2019
