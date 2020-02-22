|
Robert Gardner Pasquill, Jr.
Montgomery - Robert Gardner Pasquill, Jr. passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Bob was a graduate of Keene High School, New Hampshire, class of 1976, and earned a degree in Anthropology in 1980 from the University of New Hampshire. Bob joined the US Forest Service in 1981 as an archaeologist. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Pasquill Symonds. Bob is survived by his parents, Robert G. Pasquill, Sr and Emily Zappala Pasquill; sisters, Susan Pasquill Cullen (Michael), Carolyn Pasquill Durham (J.T.); and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a Celebration of his life at 2:00 pm. Because of his love of history and archaeology and his interest in reaching the next generation of students, memorial gifts may be made to the University of Alabama Museum of Natural History, Museum Expedition summer scholarship fund to help send a student to the expedition in his memory. For an extended obituary, please visit www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2020