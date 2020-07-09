Robert "Wayne" Gibbons



Oneonta - Robert "Wayne" Gibbons, 82, of Oneonta, AL., passed away on July 8, 2020. His memberships were with First Baptist Church of Oneonta, Gideon's International and Auburn Alumni Association. Survivors include his children Ronald Gibbons (Brenda), Charles Gibbons, Sara Hester and Janna NeSmith (Chris); mother Myrtle Gibbons; seven grandsons; two great grandchildren; three sisters and one sister-in-law. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lemley Funeral Home from 6 PM until 8PM. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from the First Baptist Church of Oneonta at 3 PM. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideon's International Blount County Chapter. Lemley Funeral Home directing.









