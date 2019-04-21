|
Robert Graham Esdale, Sr.
Birmingham - Robert Graham Esdale, Sr. of Birmingham, Alabama was born on August 18, 1927 and died on April 16, 2019. Bob was the son of the late James and Willie Winfield Esdale of Birmingham. A graduate of Gulf Coast Military, Bob also attended the University of Alabama where he received a B.S. degree and L.L.B. degree in 1953. He served in the United States Army with the 167th Infantry. Bob practiced as a trial lawyer for twenty years before becoming Vice President and General Counsel of Moore-Handley, Inc. a subsidiary of Union Camp. He served as Municipal Judge of Pelham, Alabama. Bob also served as Clerk of the Supreme Court of Alabama holding the position for thirty years. Bob enjoyed memberships of the American, Alabama and Birmingham Bar Associations, the American Judicature Society, the Alabama Association for Justice, The Association of Corporate Counsel, the Alabama Municipal Judges Association, the Appellate Clerks Association, the Institute of Court Management, as a Fellow of the Alabama Bar Foundation and the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bob was a faithful friend and trusted confidant. He had compassion for his co-workers. To quote a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, "his sense of balance and fairness allowed the Court to accomplish its mission of providing a fair and just tribunal to all the litigants that came before us". Bob was quick to smile, give a great hug and his sense of humor was contagious. Bob was predeceased in 1978 by his wife, Angelyn Brown Esdale of Birmingham. Bob is survived by his widow, Susanne Sageser Flack Esdale and their children: Robert Graham Esdale Jr., his wife, Leigh Hibbett Esdale, and children Whitney Angelyn Esdale and Robert Graham Esdale, III; James Richard Esdale, his wife, Stella Trott Esdale, and children James Richard Esdale, Jr. and his wife, Taylor Pumphrey Esdale, and children Anna Elizabeth Esdale and Wells Robert Esdale, Savannah Joselyn Yarborough, Angelyn Terese Esdale and Knowlton Drake Esdale; Phillip Knowlton Esdale and his wife, Barbara Lemon Esdale, and children Lawton Graham Esdale and his wife, Taylor Reed Esdale, Anne Madison Esdale and Ryas Thorson Esdale; Mary Angelyn Esdale Masoner and her husband, Mitchell James Masoner, and children James Mitchell Masoner and his wife, Lacey Howton Masoner, and child Miles Mitchell Masoner, Clay Graham Esdale, Chase Calvin Masoner and William Robert Esdale; Wesley Flack Winebrenner and her husband, Andrew Cooper Winebrenner and children Alexis Arrane Lister, Lane Griffin Lister and Seve Himes Winebrenner; James Hunter Flack, III and his wife, Edith Louise "Sissy" Monroe Flack and children James Hunter Flack, IV and Luke Edward Flack; brother-in-law Eugene Morris, III and his wife, Vicki Hughes Sageser. Bob was an active member of Saint Mary's-on-the-Highlands Episcopal Church where a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorials to Saint Mary's-on-the-Highlands, 1910 12th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 21, 2019