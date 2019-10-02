Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Watters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Harry Watters


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Harry Watters Obituary
Robert Harry Watters

Montgomery - Watters, Robert Harry, (CMSGT, Ret.) 89, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Mr. Watters served his country during the Korean and Vietnam Conflict, and retiring after 23 years of service as a Chief Master Sergeant. He also really enjoyed working in his shop, making woodwork items, repairing small motors and painting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gladys Watters and two brothers, Charles Watters and Carl Watters. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Hilda Watters; three daughters, Sandra Newsome (Dean), Barbara Meeks (Mike), Janis McDonald (Robin); six grandchildren, Bobby Cannon (Amy), Meloni Carter (Steve), Marshall Cargile, Michelle Cargile, April Griffin (Lee), Cheryl Bullard (Bobby) and a host of great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Steve Carter, Bobby Bullard, Tyler Bullard, Kolby Cargile, Matthew Motley, and Brandon Cannon.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now