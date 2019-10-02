|
|
Robert Harry Watters
Montgomery - Watters, Robert Harry, (CMSGT, Ret.) 89, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Mr. Watters served his country during the Korean and Vietnam Conflict, and retiring after 23 years of service as a Chief Master Sergeant. He also really enjoyed working in his shop, making woodwork items, repairing small motors and painting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gladys Watters and two brothers, Charles Watters and Carl Watters. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Hilda Watters; three daughters, Sandra Newsome (Dean), Barbara Meeks (Mike), Janis McDonald (Robin); six grandchildren, Bobby Cannon (Amy), Meloni Carter (Steve), Marshall Cargile, Michelle Cargile, April Griffin (Lee), Cheryl Bullard (Bobby) and a host of great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Steve Carter, Bobby Bullard, Tyler Bullard, Kolby Cargile, Matthew Motley, and Brandon Cannon.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019