Robert "Bob" Herbert Tillman
Montgomery - Robert "Bob" Herbert Tillman, age 74, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Bob was born December 11, 1944 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Tillman in Mobile, Alabama.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. Tillman and Meryl A. Tillman.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Pam Tillman; his children, Anna T. Wilson (Nathan) and Rob Tillman; and his grandchildren Philip Arthur Wilson and Benjamin Collins Wilson.
Bob loved all Auburn sports and enjoyed working in the yard. He was a teacher and assistant principal in Mobile and Opelika, Alabama. He then was the Finance Director at the Administrative Office of Courts. After retiring from the state, he served as the bookkeeper at Trinity Presbyterian School and Helms-Roark.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Alabama Heritage. A Celebration of Robert's Life will begin at 2:00 pm followed by burial at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com for the Tillman family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2019