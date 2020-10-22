Robert Herschel Nobles



Robert Herschel Nobles born on September 8, 1950 was called home to be with our Lord on October 20, 2020 at the age of 70 years old.



He will be sadly missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Amanda Nobles, his grandchildren Evan and Kerissa, as well as his son Micah Nobles. Also left to remember him fondly are his sisters Sybil Haster and Wilsie Johnson, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held October 24, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 10AM with services to follow along with a private burial.









