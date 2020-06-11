Or Copy this URL to Share

Montgomery - Mr. Robert "Bobby" Holley Jr., 61, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed on June 7, 2020.



A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Jeffrey Watson, Eulogist. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced. Services will be live streamed via Peace Mortuary's Facebook page. A public visitation will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at Peace Mortuary from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Peace Mortuary 3048 Dorchester Drive Montgomery, AL 36116.









